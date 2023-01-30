Hockey Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion Bobby Hull has died at 84

Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84.

Bobby Hull, hockey Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion, died Monday at 84, the Chicago Blackhawks announced.

"The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the Blackhawks wrote in a statement.

