SOCIAL CIRCLE — This holiday season, give the outdoors enthusiast on your list a “license” to get a little wild. A hunting and/or fishing license is the perfect gift, with the added bonus of benefitting wildlife and the wild places they enjoy, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
A youth license, a lifetime license or an annual hunting or fishing license are all great examples of how to give access to the great outdoors and provide support for Georgia wildlife and state-managed lands. Youth and lifetime licenses come with a plastic card, and, putting annual licenses on a beautiful “collector’s hard card” (credit card style license) gives gift-givers the perfect stocking stuffer.
The Youth Sportsman’s License for $15 makes a great gift for resident youths under age 16, and allows you to give a gift valued at $70. This license provides for both hunting and fishing privileges and is good through age 17, giving them a full year sportsman’s license once they reach age 16 (when they are required to have a license).
With a lifetime license, the Georgia resident hunter or angler on your gift list will not need to pay for another state hunting or fishing license … ever. From hunting trophy whitetails to casting for lunker largemouths, their cherished recreation in Georgia is covered. Applications and document details are at www.georgiawildlife.com/LifetimeLicense.
Can’t purchase a lifetime license? How about giving an annual or two-year license for that hunter or angler? This purchase provides your sportsman or -woman access to the Georgia outdoors, and even if they already have a current license, the license you purchase will “stack” onto their existing one.
The Wildlife Resources Division uses hunting and fishing license sales to fulfill its wildlife mission. The sale of paid licenses is a key measure through which states receive federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funding. Uses of this funding in Georgia vary from operating public fishing areas to managing the state’s 1 million-strong deer herd.
More information on licenses is available at www.georgiawildlife.com/licenses-permits-passes, and purchase a youth, annual, or two-year license at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.
