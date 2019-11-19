THOMASVILLE -- Downtown Thomasville will welcome the holiday shopping season with a Holiday Open House on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Enjoy Sunday shopping and dining hours, on-street entertainment, and complimentary trolley rides throughout downtown.
“This event is a great opportunity for locals and visitors to begin their holiday shopping and enjoy a beautiful Sunday in downtown Thomasville,” April Norton, director of Main Street and Business Development for the city, said in a news release. “We’re also looking forward to welcoming some musical talent to downtown, adding to the holiday spirit.”
Musical groups will be positioned throughout downtown to entertain guests as they shop and dine.
Main Street will sponsor a Downtown Dollars giveaway promotion during the event. For every $20 a shopper spends in-store during the Holiday Open House, customers will receive a ticket to enter into a drawing. Five tickets will be drawn to win a grand prize of $100 in Downtown Dollars gift certificates. Several ticket locations will be set up throughout the event area. The lucky winners will be announced and notified on Monday.
“We are adding to the festivities this year by making this event a sip-and-stroll opportunity,” Madison Eaton, the city of Thomasville's events coordinator, said. “Guests are invited to grab a beer or wine and an armband from participating merchants and enjoy sipping and shopping in style in downtown.”
The Visitors Center, located at 144 E. Jackson St., will be open from 1-5 PM with Downtown Dollars gift certificates and Thomasville-themed items for sale. Free parking and public restrooms are available at the Visitors Center.
For more information about the Holiday Open House and a full list of participating downtown businesses, call the Main Street office at (229) 227-7020 or visit www.downtownthomasville.com.