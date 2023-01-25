A Holocaust survivor was swindled out of his life savings by a woman he met on a dating website, prosecutors allege in the latest romance scam targeting the elderly.

Peaches Stergo, a 36-year-old Florida woman also known as Alice, was arrested Wednesday on one count of wire fraud for allegedly duping an 87-year-old man out of over $2.8 million that she used to buy Rolex watches, a boat and other luxury items, the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York announced today.

Recommended for you

Tags