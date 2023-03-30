Homes are evacuated after train carrying ethanol derails and catches fire in Minnesota

A train hauling ethanol derailed Thursday morning in Raymond, Minnesota, igniting several rail cars and forcing nearby residents to evacuate, officials said.

Preliminary information suggests 14 of the train's 40 cars were carrying hazardous material, "including ethanol, which was released -- leading to a fire," US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN on Thursday.

