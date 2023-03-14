Honduran president seeks diplomatic relations with China in a blow for Taiwan

Honduran President Xiomara Castro campaigned on plans to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing.

 Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Honduras is taking steps to begin official diplomatic relations with China, President Xiomara Castro announced on Tuesday, in a fresh blow to Taiwan which is recognized officially by only a handful of countries.

In a tweet, Castro said she had instructed the country's foreign minister "to manage the opening of official relations with the People's Republic of China."

