Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 69 months in prison on fraud charge

Police lead Hong kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai away from his home after he was arrested under the new national security law in Hong kong on August 10, 2020.

 VERNON YUEN/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

A Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, in the latest legal challenge against the pro-democracy tycoon.

Lai was found to have breached the terms of lease for the headquarters of his now defunct Apple Daily newspaper after concealing the operation of a consultancy that provided corporate secretarial services to private firms Lai controlled.

