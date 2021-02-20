TIFTON — Thanks to the Omega Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the History Room in Tift Hall at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently received two treasured artifacts from ABAC’s past.
Charlotte Klesman, an associate professor of communication in the School of Arts and Sciences, presented two scrapbooks from the honor society to Mike Chason, director of Public Relations Emeritus at ABAC. Klesman is the Phi Theta Kappa advisor.
“One scrapbook celebrates the first 25 years of Omega Delta Chapter history,” Klesman said. “Our ABAC chapter was chartered in 1973. The other scrapbook records 10 years of chapter history serving the ABAC and Tifton community.”
The academic honor society was formed in 1918 and was modeled on the senior college honor society Phi Beta Kappa. PTK chapters focus on community service and assisting undergraduates who want to continue their educations.
Klesman said she is looking forward to the opportunity to introduce a former president of the ABAC PTK chapter on March 19 when she welcomes Cathy Cox as the keynote speaker at the Georgia PTK Virtual Spring Conference, which will live-stream on Zoom.
Cox, a member of the Class of 1978 at ABAC, is now the dean of the Mercer University School of Law. She is a former president of Young Harris College and served as Georgia’s first female Secretary of State from 1999 to 2007.
Chason said the History Room in Tift Hall follows the life story of ABAC from its beginning as the Second District Agricultural and Mechanical School in 1908 to the present day. The exhibit area is open to the public at no charge Monday through Friday.
