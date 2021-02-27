jolly retire 0.jpg

Students, faculty and staff at Albany State University gathered on Thursday for a retirement celebration honoring Stephanie R. Harris-Jolly, director of Counseling and Student Accessibility Services. A gallery of photographs taken by long-time Albany State employee Reginald Christian is available online at AlbanyHerald.com

 Special Photo: Reginald Christian

