Throughout an acclaimed career spanning more than six decades, entertainer Harry Belafonte leveraged his passion and talents to champion the arts, spotlight humanitarian issues and advance justice. Born in 1927 Harlem, he moved to his mother's native island, Jamaica. There, he embraced Caribbean culture and witnessed the impact of British colonization on the island. In his late teens, Belafonte served in the US Navy and later fell in love with performing. In 1946, he played the lead in "Days of Our Youth" at Harlem's American Negro Theater. His understudy was Sidney Poitier.

Among Belafonte's signature musical contributions was his 1956 version of "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" on his studio album, "Calypso." The album sold more than 1 million copies. In 1960 Belafonte became the first African American to win an Emmy. He earned the honor for "Revlon Revue: Tonight with Belafonte." Throughout his career, Belafonte was nominated for 11 Grammys and won 2. In 1985 he helped orchestrate the "We Are the World" supergroup single, raising awareness --and more than $50 million—for emergency famine relief in Africa.

