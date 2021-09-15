ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced the HOPE (Helping Outstanding Pupils Educationally) Scholarship Program has helped more than 2 million Georgia students pursue post-secondary education in Georgia.
“The HOPE Scholarship Program has been a game-changer for our state and helped over 2 million Georgia students achieve greater opportunity,” Kemp said in a news release. “With more than $12.6 billion awarded, HOPE has allowed Georgia students to pursue education beyond high school and laid the foundation for Georgia’s recognition as the No. 1 state for business for eight years in a row.”
Funded by the Georgia Lottery Corporation, the HOPE Scholarship Program was created in 1993 by former Gov. Zell Miller. HOPE continues to be one of the most generous scholarship programs in the country and has served as a model for state financial aid programs around the country.
“For almost 30 years, HOPE has allowed Georgians to pursue an affordable post-secondary education while keeping our best and brightest in the Peach State,” Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley said. “Thank you to Gov. Kemp and members of the Georgia General Assembly, whose generous support made this milestone possible.”
Today, the HOPE Program offers financial support to Georgia students, regardless of their field of study, through six subprograms: the HOPE Scholarship, the Zell Miller Scholarship, the HOPE Grant, the Zell Miller Grant, the HOPE Career Grant, and the HOPE GED Grant.
“Congratulations to every Georgian who has participated as a HOPE student within Georgia’s universities and technical colleges,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “The Georgia Lottery team goes to work every day for HOPE and Pre-K students, and today we celebrate our 2 million HOPE students and their educational and career accomplishments. The Georgia Lottery is appreciative to Gov. Kemp, the Georgia General Assembly, and everyone who has worked to make 2 million HOPE students possible.”
