Srijana Thapa Magar was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Marie Fort Garden Club Scholarship, presented annually to a student in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia Griffin campus.

Magar, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Horticulture at UGA-Griffin, said she was thrilled to receive the award, which she said will help further her academic and career goals.

Ashley Biles is an administrative associate at the UGA Griffin campus.

