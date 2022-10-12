TIFTON — Hospice of Tift Area, a service of Tift Regional Medical Center, will host its Hospice and Palliative Care event on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. This event is part of Hospice of Tift Area’s celebration of National Hospice & Palliative Care Month, which is recognized every November.
The event will feature comic Jody Fuller as the speaker. Fuller is based in Opelika, Ala., but speaks to nonprofit groups, business groups, disability groups, and U.S. troops all over the United States and abroad. He was named one of Alabama’s top 40 men and women over the age of 40 whose lives and careers are characterized by great levels of giving and achievement. He also was named as “one of the 15 Southern stand-up comedians who will make you laugh ’til you cry” by “It’s a Southern Thing,” and GI Jobs Magazine listed him as “one of 15 veterans taking the comedy world by storm.”
“We really wanted to host this event to recognize national Hospice & Palliative Care Month, and we thought Jody Fuller would be a great fit for it,” Vicki Taft, Hospice of Tift Area’s volunteer coordinator and community liaison, said in a news release. “Jody Fuller is energetic and entertaining, and we think he really shows people that laugher can be therapeutic. Oftentimes, the times when it is most difficult to laugh are the times that laughter is needed the most.
“Laughter truly is the best medicine, and we hope to share its healing power with those experiencing a loss in the community at this event.”
A light meal will be served at the event in addition to Fuller’s presentation, but registration is required to attend. Those who plan to attend the event can register by calling (229) 353-6373.
The event will take place at the Tift Regional Community Events Center, which is located at 1657 S. Carpenter Road in Tifton, adjacent to the Tiftarea YMCA.