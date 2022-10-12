fuller.png

Comedian Jody Fuller, a noted speaker and former soldier, will speak at Hospice of Tift Area’s annual Hospice and Palliative Care event on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

TIFTON — Hospice of Tift Area, a service of Tift Regional Medical Center, will host its Hospice and Palliative Care event on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. This event is part of Hospice of Tift Area’s celebration of National Hospice & Palliative Care Month, which is recognized every November.

The event will feature comic Jody Fuller as the speaker. Fuller is based in Opelika, Ala., but speaks to nonprofit groups, business groups, disability groups, and U.S. troops all over the United States and abroad. He was named one of Alabama’s top 40 men and women over the age of 40 whose lives and careers are characterized by great levels of giving and achievement. He also was named as “one of the 15 Southern stand-up comedians who will make you laugh ’til you cry” by “It’s a Southern Thing,” and GI Jobs Magazine listed him as “one of 15 veterans taking the comedy world by storm.”

