Hospice of Tift Area to host ‘Humor in Hard Times’ event

TIFTON — Hospice of Tift Area, a service of Tift Regional Medical Center, will host the event “Humor in Hard Times: Coping With Loss Through Laughter” on Nov. 7 as part of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
The event is set for noon-1:30 p.m. at the Tift Regional Community Events Center, which is located at 1657 S. Carpenter Road in Tifton, adjacent to the Tiftarea YMCA.
"Humor in Hard Times" will feature Nancy Weil, who is certified as a laughter leader and grief management specialist, as the speaker. Weil works at Veterans Funeral Care in Clearwater, Fla., where she serves as director of grief support and is a certified grief management specialist. She has traveled all over the country presenting programs and seminars on the benefits of laughter.
“We really wanted to host this event to recognize national Hospice & Palliative Care Month, and we thought Nancy Weil would be a great fit for it,” Vicki Taft, Hospice of Tift Area volunteer coordinator and community liason, said. “Nancy Weil is energetic and entertaining, and we think she really shows people that laughter can be therapeutic.
"Oftentimes, the times when it is most difficult to laugh are the times that laughter is needed the most. Laughter truly is the best medicine, and we hope to share its healing power with those experiencing a loss in the community at this event.”
A light meal will be served at the event in addition to Weil’s presentation, but registration is required to attend.
Those who plan to attend the event can register by visiting the calendar of events at tiftregional.com or by calling (229) 353-6316.