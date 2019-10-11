Hospice of Tift Area to present Hospice Foundation of America’s annual webinar series

TIFTON — Hospice of Tift Area, a division of Tift Regional Medical Center, will livestream Hospice Foundation of America’s annual webinar series this year, with the first webinar to be offered in November.
The annual series provides education on coping with loss and managing grief through video seminars.
Many of the webinars are geared towards health care professionals and social service workers and count as a Continuing Education Unit credit of 1.5 hours for those individuals. Anyone working in hospice, palliative care, counseling or community faith and anyone working at a hospital, nursing home or funeral home might benefit from the series.
Tift Regional officials said community members are welcome to watch the webinars as well at the livestreams provided by Hospice of Tift Area. The webinars are free for both community members and healthcare professionals, and the accompanying CEU credits for healthcare professionals are free as well.
“These webinars are a great educational opportunity for those in healthcare or social services, but we invite anyone who is interested to attend,” Kathy Moneypenny, bereavement coordinator and chaplain for Hospice of Tiftarea, said. “Many of the webinar topics may be of interest to community members as well, and we want to provide them more information on how to cope with loss and handle grief if they are interested.”
The coming year’s series will include seminars on various topics with trained experts as presenters. Registration is required to attend. The upcoming seminars include:
— “The Tasks of Mourning After 35 Years: Why They Are Still Clinically Relevant” presented by J. William Worden and moderated by Kenneth J. Doka from noon-1:30 p.m. on Nov. 19;
— “Suicide in Later Life: Who’s at Risk and How You Can Help” presented by Judith Stillion from noon-1:30 p.m. on Jan. 21;
— “Adverse Childhood Experiences as a Risk Factor for Complicated Grief” presented by Laurie Burke and Elizabeth Crunk from noon-1:30 p.m. on Feb. 20;
— “Intimacy and Sexuality During Illness and Loss” presented by Carrie Arnold, Alua Arthur, John Cagle and Doka at 1 p.m. on March 25;
— “Using the Dual Process Model of Coping with Bereavement to Improve Your Practice” presented by Margaret Stroebe and Henk Schut with moderation by Doka from noon-1:30 p.m. on April 21;
— “The Evolving Role of the Trained Death Doula in End-of-Life Care” presented by Arthur from noon-1:30 p.m. on June 16.
All webinars will be livestreamed at Hospice of Tift Area, which is located at 618 Central Ave. in Tifton. For more information or to register for one of the seminars, contact Moneypenny at (229) 353-6330 or kathy.moneypenny@tiftregional.com.