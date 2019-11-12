ATLANTA -- Georgia Hospital Association President and CEO Earl Rogers responded with a letter to the recent announcement of Gov. Brian Kemp's Georgia Pathways and Georgia Access health waiver proposals.
Rogers said in the letter that the legislation does not "significantly move the needle for rural and safety net hospitals in the state."
Rogers' letter reads:
The Georgia Hospital Association appreciates Gov. Kemp’s hard work at crafting proposals that increase the number of covered lives. GHA and our member hospitals are still reviewing the details of both the proposed 1115 and 1332 waivers. Our initial impression is that the "Georgia Pathways to Coverage" Medicaid waiver does not significantly move the needle for the rural and safety net hospitals who care for the state’s uninsured patients.
Elements of Governor Kemp’s 1332 ACA waiver, the "Georgia Access" proposal, offers real solutions to create more affordable, comprehensive health insurance options, especially in rural areas where there are limited plan options.
We were hopeful that the 1115 plan would have covered all of the eligible individuals under 100% of the federal poverty level and would have specifically addressed Georgia’s behavioral health and substance abuse crisis, as well as focus on solutions for maternal mortality. That said, GHA is grateful that Gov. Kemp envisions addressing those challenges on an ongoing basis.
GHA supports many of the elements of the goals of the 1115 waiver proposal, including leveraging employer-sponsored health insurance and encouraging healthy living habits such as smoking cessation.
GHA looks forward to the public-comment process, where we will have the opportunity to share our perspective on the 1115 waiver proposal and help ensure that Georgia takes full advantage of this opportunity to provide adequate health insurance coverage to Georgia’s neediest patients.