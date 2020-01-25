ALBANY — Fans of Hot Wheels monster trucks like Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark and the V8 Bomber will get to experience them in a whole new way when the full-size versions of the toys come to Albany with roaring engines, belching exhausts and crushing cars.
For driver Derrick Anson, the monster trucks are a trip back to his childhood, when he and friends played with their Hot Wheels on a track he built in his backyard. Anson will be behind the wheel of his Demo Derby, and Steven Snellen will drive Anson’s V8 Bomber for shows at the Albany Civic Center.
Demo Derby is built on the frame of a Cadillac Escalade, while the Bomber rolled off the assembly line as a 1972 Chevrolet C-10.
“Hot Wheels made their first monster truck years ago,” said Anson, who also operates a roofing business in Louisville, Ky. “Other monster trucks came out about 2000. Mattel designed these toys, and we’re making those toys come to life, which is pretty cool. They’re identical to the toy.”
The drivers will put on two shows, at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., on Feb. 8. Tickets for children up to age 12 are $5, and adult tickets are available starting at $25. Pre-show party events begin at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
One of the best aspects of the event is the Hot Wheels Crash Zone, where children can try out the toy version and meet the drivers who will be zooming across the auditorium floor during the performance, Anson said.
The pre-show party is free with admission and gives fans the opportunity to get down on the floor with the big machines and hang out with the drivers of the trucks and motorcross riders who also will be part of the entertainment.
“This is really awesome,” Anson said. “Kids come in, have cars and trucks set up for them to play with. It’s a really fun family event.”
Tricking out a monster truck can be a quarter-million-dollar investment, and performing shows nearly every weekend is demanding. Plus, Anson said, the expenses can be steep. A trip to Edinburg, Texas, for example, burned up $2,200 in diesel fuel, he noted.
Truck builders and drivers have more incentive than the money, much of which goes to keeping the vehicles on the course and paying crew members and travel expenses.
“It’s all about the kids, at the end of the day, seeing the kids’ faces,” said Anson, who grew up with a father who drove drag racers and who himself rode motorcross cycles. “It takes a lot, but I enjoy it.”
Anson said he got his break in monster trucks as a teenager.
“I was always into hot rods,” he said. “I was putting a set of cylinder heads together for a buddy of my dad’s. (The customer) said a fellow broke his neck in his monster truck and he needed a driver. That was 32 years ago. I was at the right place at the right time. I drove four or five times, then I drove for another guy.”
Eventually Anson decided to build his first monster truck, Demo Derby, 10 years ago. He built the V8 Bomber the next year.
For those whose first experience at a monster truck show may be the Feb. 8 event, one piece of advice is to bring hearing protection.
“It is loud,” Anson said. “Little kids should wear earmuffs. There’s a lot of carnage — jumping cars, landing in the middle of cars and crushing them. It’s pretty cool.”
