'Hotel Rwanda' hero to be released from Rwanda prison

Paul Rusesabagina, pictured here in January 2016, will be released from Rwanda prison.

 Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the Hollywood film "Hotel Rwanda" and had been sentenced to prison in Rwanda, has had his sentence commuted by the country's President Paul Kagame after his request for clemency, officials in Rwanda said Friday.

Rusesabagina was found guilty on terrorism-related charges in September 2021 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

