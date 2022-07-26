Hours before Trump speaks, Pence outlines conservative 'agenda for future' and hints at 2024 bid

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday delivered a speech outlining an “agenda for the future” in Washington — just hours before a competing speech from Donald Trump during the former President’s first visit to the nation’s capital since January 2021.

Speaking to the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth group, Pence delivered a modified version of an address he planned to give Monday at the Heritage Foundation before the event was postponed.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes contributed to this story.

