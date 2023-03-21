Gold-Dome-Capitol.jpg

The Georgia House of Representatives has passed legislation imposing mandatory minimum prison terms for gang recruitment.

 Special Photo/MDJ

The bill, which originated in the state Senate, would require judges to impose prison sentences of at least five years on those convicted of recruiting gang members. It also would require tougher penalties for those who recruit someone under age 17 or someone with a disability to a gang, requiring at least a 10-year sentence.

