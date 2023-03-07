oversight.jpeg

Georgia Republicans are backing legislation that would have the Georgia Supreme Court appoint panels that would oversee complaints filed against county prosecutors for allegations of misconduct.

 Stanley Dunlap/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- The Georgia House passed controversial legislation 98-75 late on Crossover Day that would establish oversight boards that could remove district attorneys deemed to neglect select prosecutions.

Dallas Republican Rep. Joseph Gullett’s House Bill 231 would require the Georgia Supreme Court to appoint five-member investigation panels and three-member hearing panels that will determine disciplinary consequences for prosecutors who decline to prosecute low-level offenses.

