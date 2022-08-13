The Democratic chairs of the House Intelligence and Oversight Committees have asked federal intelligence leadership for a congressional briefing and for a damage assessment after the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney requested Avril Haines, director of National Intelligence (DNI), to conduct an immediate review following the extraordinary search of a former President's home, according to a letter Saturday obtained by CNN. The DNI oversees the intelligence community in the executive branch.

