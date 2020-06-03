ALBANY — Bill Yearta, it seems, has barely warmed the seat in Georgia House District 152 before being thrown into a fresh contest to keep the job.
Yearta, a Sylvester jeweler, won a Dec. 3 runoff election to claim a one-year in office to complete the two-year term of Ed Rynders, who resigned in 2019.
Yearta is being challenged in the June 9 Republican primary by former Lee County Commission Chairman Dennis Roland. Early voting is open in the state Thursday and Friday ahead of the Tuesday election.
The winner of the contest will effectively be elected to serve two years because no Democratic challenger qualified to run in the fall general election.
Roland, an agribusinessman who was elected to the Lee County Commission in 2005 and retired in 2018, said he is running because of a desire to serve the constituents in the region and to provide a conservative voice in the chamber.
District 152 includes all of Lee and Worth counties and the southern portion of Sumter County.
Roland’s entry into the race was opened when former Leesburg Mayor Jim Quinn, who lost to Yearta in the 2019 runoff, decided not to run.
“I just enjoy serving the people,” Roland said. “I’ve always wanted to run for that office for the last four or five years.”
Roland said he thinks the district needs a “strong voice.”
“I just think — I don’t like the direction this country’s going,” he said. “I think we need someone of this area representing this district. I am a life-long Lee Countian and conservative Republican. I love America. I love Georgia, especially south Georgia.”
There are no burning issues that drove Roland to run for office, but he is interested in ensuring the district gets its share of funding and development. He cited his 12 years as a Lee County commissioner, four spent as vice chairman and two as chairman, as experience that would help him be effective.
During his time on the board, he said, the county went from being a borrower to having a $5 million surplus. Growing up on a farm also brought lessons in hard work and responsibility.
“From experience, I know the government can provide needed services by prioritizing, without raising taxes,” Roland said. “As an honorably discharged veteran, I firmly believe in the United States Constitution.
“If elected, I will work with other state legislators to bring money back to south Georgia. For our region to prosper, economic development must be stressed. I will work with the economic directors and state officials to attract potential commercial and industrial companies to our area.”
Yearta, who served as mayor of Sylvester for 18 years, said his emphasis if re-elected would be to make sure the needs of the district are met. Making sure the district and southwest Georgia as a whole receive the funding for infrastructure, especially as it relates to agriculture, is important for growth, he said.
“We need strong representation to let the people in Atlanta know what our needs are,” said Yearta, who serves on the Agriculture and Economic Development Committees. “The list is long, even before COVID. Our area certainly needs economic development. We have issues with education and education funding.
The emergence of the coronavirus and subsequent closing of school campuses made the gap in broadband internet access even more evident, Yearta said.
“Broadband (internet) is an important issue in our rural counties,” he said.
Transportation is also vital to the area, from southwest Georgia’s roads to the coast.
“We don’t have the congestion of metro Atlanta, but we need roads to get our products to the markets,” Yearta said. “We need roads to the Savannah (port). A lot of our products are exported. We don’t have the tax base that some of the metro areas have. We depend on state funding to help with our roads and bridges.”
The political experience of being mayor and being a small business owner familiar with meeting payroll and handling taxes will serve him in the legislature, Yearta said.
The region has many challenges, but also a lot of potential and opportunities for the future, he said, adding he will help with legislation extending Chehaw Park’s charter, which expires at the end of the year, during the current session.
Lawmakers are expected to finish the 2020 session beginning next week, when the main task will be finishing a budget after the state’s revenues were impacted by the closing of businesses during the worst of the coronavirus crisis. The state is looking at cutting spending by 14 percent.
The state also spent some $100 million on combating the disease, Yearta said.
“We’ve never experienced our economy being shut down like that,” said Yearta, whose business was shut down for six weeks. “It’s going to affect education. It’s going to impact many, many departments. There are 11 departments. It’s going to affect all of those.
“I feel confident our economy is going to come back. I feel confident in the free enterprise system, and we’re going to learn some things from this. I think we’re going to come back strong from this.”
