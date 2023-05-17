House expected to take up resolution to expel Santos as GOP eyes off-ramp

The House is expected to take up a resolution to expel embattled GOP Rep. George Santos Wednesday evening. Santos is pictured here at the US Capitol on January 10.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — The House is expected to take up a resolution to expel embattled GOP Rep. George Santos Wednesday evening, but Republicans appear on track to avoid a politically painful up-or-down vote on the resolution.

California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia introduced a privileged resolution this week to expel Santos from Congress. When the resolution comes up for floor consideration, Republicans are expected to make a motion to refer it to the House Ethics Committee, triggering a vote on whether to send the resolution to the panel instead of a vote directly on the expulsion measure itself.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags