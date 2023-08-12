House explosion outside Pittsburgh leaves 4 dead, 3 injured and 1 missing, officials say

The aftermath of an explosion in Plum, Pennsylvania, on August 12.

 WTAE

(CNN) — An explosion in a residential suburb outside Pittsburgh on Saturday morning left four people dead, three injured and one missing, county officials said.

The explosion and large fire in Plum, Pennsylvania, a suburb northeast of Pittsburgh, destroyed three houses and damaged at least a dozen more, authorities said.

CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian and Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.

