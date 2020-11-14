ATLANTA – The office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday that a fire at 646 South Main St. in Ashburn has been ruled an arson. The fire occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Our State Fire Investigations Unit received a call for assistance from our partners at the Ashburn Fire Department on Wednesday morning,” King said in a news release. “Our investigator discovered that this 1,500-square-foot, 70-year-old home was intentionally set on fire, and the fire was started in a rear storage area.”
King’s State Fire Investigations Unit, the Ashburn Fire Department, and other local authorities are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the State Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804. Callers can choose to remain anonymous on this 24-hour tip line.
King’s team will provide any additional details as they become available.
