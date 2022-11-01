House January 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump's attorneys for him to testify under oath, Cheney says

The House January 6 committee is 'in discussions' with former President Donald Trump's attorneys for him to testify under oath, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says.

 Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is "in discussions" with former President Donald Trump's attorneys about testifying under oath in the probe, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chairwoman of the panel, said Tuesday.

Trump faces a Friday deadline to respond to the committee's subpoena for documents, and a November 14 deadline for testimony. Cheney said during an event about the threat of political violence in Cleveland, Ohio, that the former President "has an obligation to comply," but the panel has not yet made determinations about the format of his potential testimony.

