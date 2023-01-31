House Republicans Hold Their Caucus Meeting On Capitol Hill

 James Comer

WASHINGTON — House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer on Monday previewed his priorities for Congress, which he says will include a heavy focus on the handling of classified documents, the origins of the COVID-19 virus, and what he described as possible “influence peddling” by Hunter Biden.

The Kentucky Republican addressed reporters and the public at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., taking audience questions and vowing to lead a “substantive committee.”

