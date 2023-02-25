State troopers investigate deadly crash on Newton Road

A watered-down version of legislation increasing the weight limit on commercial trucks in Georgia cleared a state House committee this week.

ATLANTA – A watered-down version of legislation increasing the weight limit on commercial trucks in Georgia cleared a state House committee this week.

The original version of House Bill 189, which the House Transportation Committee approved last week, would have raised the legal limit on commercial truck weights on Georgia roads and highways from 80,000 pounds to 90,000.

