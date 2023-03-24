The House voted Friday to pass a controversial bill that aims to increase so-called parental rights in the classroom, as House Republicans spotlight an issue that has emerged as a key party priority.

The Senate is not expected to take up the bill and Democrats have criticized it an attempt to turn the classroom into a political battleground. The final tally was 213 to 208, with five Republicans crossing over to vote with all the Democrats against the bill.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed.