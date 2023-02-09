House passes resolution condemning China's use of spy balloon

The House of Representatives condemns China's use of the suspected surveillance balloon. The balloon was recovered on Sunday, February 5, off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

 Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson/US Navy

The House of Representatives voted to pass a resolution condemning China's use of the suspected surveillance balloon that was shot down by US jets over the weekend, in a rare moment of unity in a sharply divided chamber.

The measure passed unanimously with overwhelming bipartisan support by a vote of 419 to zero, and the resolution serves as a symbolic rebuke of the Chinese government and is not binding legislatively.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Nikki Carvajal contributed to this report.

