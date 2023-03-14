mental health house.jpg

The meeting room for a hearing on a mental health bill was packed with both supporters and critics of the bill. 

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- This year’s House plan to build on last session’s bipartisan mental health bill is receiving a cool reception in the state Senate, where lawmakers have raised concerns about the potential cost.

Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, a Marietta Republican who is leading the review of the bill, said a substitute bill will likely emerge.

