House Republicans in talks over one-year debt ceiling plan in push to challenge White House

House Republican leaders are moving behind the scenes to get their conference behind a plan that would raise the debt ceiling for one year.

 Arturo Jimenez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

House Republican leaders are moving behind the scenes to get their conference behind a plan that would raise the debt ceiling for one year with a slew of cuts and revenue raisers, a move intended to strengthen their negotiating position with the White House in the high-stakes standoff.

The goal is to put a bill on the House floor as soon as May that could pass the narrowly divided chamber and send a clear signal to President Joe Biden that any legislation raising the debt ceiling must have strings attached, according to GOP sources involved in the talks.

CNN's Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

