abortion house.jpg

A ‌leaked‌ ‌draft‌ ‌of‌ ‌a U.S. ‌‌Supreme Court majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade triggered a large protest to protect abortion rights outside the Georgia State Capitol ‌in 2022. 

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has approved its first abortion-related measures under a new Republican majority, eliciting strong support from GOP members and opposition from Democrats, who rejected the legislation as misleading and incomplete.

Republicans, who secured a four-seat majority during the November midterm elections, said the bill setting medical standards on a national level for a baby born after an attempted abortion and a resolution condemning violence against anti-abortion organizations are central to the party’s ideals.

