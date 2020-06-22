ATLANTA -- Third-party companies that help set prescription drug prices would face tighter regulations under legislation the Georgia House of Representatives passed unanimously Monday.
Pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) negotiate between insurance companies and pharmacies to set drug prices. But too often, PBMs hide behind unscrupulous practices that allow them to increase prices without sufficient oversight, said Rep. David Knight, R-Griffin.
Senate Bill 313, which cleared the state Senate in March, follows legislation the General Assembly passed last year to prevent PBMs from steering patients to associated pharmacies with potentially higher costs.
The House amended this year’s bill as it went through the committee process to make it identical to PBM legislation the House approved, also in March.
On Monday, Knight described the final product as a compromise between the various interested parties based on input from the Georgia Department of Community Health and the governor’s office.
The compromise requires PBMs to provide greater transparency by publishing data on prescription prices online. The amended bill also gives the DCH authority over auditing drug prices affecting enrollees in Georgia’s Medicaid program and the health plan covering teachers and state employees.
“[This] will be the toughest PBM legislation in the nation,” Knight said. “We can finally bring transparency to drug pricing and give choice to our patients.”
The bill now goes back to the Senate to agree or disagree with the changes made by the House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.