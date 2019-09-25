Housing for more than 200 ASU students expected to open for next school year

ALBANY – The Albany City Commission on Tuesday approved the closing of part of a city street, paving the way for a private student-housing development that will serve Albany State University students.
The Davis Companies’ project is expected to be completed in August 2020.
The development on the east side of Radium Springs Road will be next to the campus and share parking with existing space, said company representative Matthew Davis, who made the request before the board at its meeting Tuesday.
“We feel strongly that exceptional environments produce exceptional results,” Davis told The Herald in an interview following the meeting. “It’s purpose-built for students.”
The development, which is somewhat of a mixture of apartment and dorm living, will house up to 216 students, Davis said.
The project will include three buildings, with a pool in the center.
Each unit will include a common living room area and kitchen. Each will have two bathrooms with a total of four vanities and four private bedrooms, Davis said.
Studies show that students who live near campus do better in their studies and are more likely to graduate, he said.
“It aids in retention rates,” he said. “Learning is more than just the classrooms. It’s going to be nice – the counters, the kitchen, the pool.”
Commissioners unanimously approved closing a portion of East Second Avenue along Radium Springs Road and alleys on the east and west sides of that street.
ASU has had issues with housing for students, and the new development will help alleviate the problem.
“Albany State University participated in discussions regarding the private residential development project that is currently taking place on Radium Springs Road near the ASU East Campus,” the university said in an email statement. “University officials have spoken to the developer, and we support efforts that help to improve housing for Albany State University students and the quality of life for the residents of Albany, Georgia. We certainly anticipate the new property will benefit ASU students once the project is completed.”