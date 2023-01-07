A Houston area man has been charged with aggravated kidnapping after holding a woman he met on a dating app captive for five days around Christmas and physically assaulting her before she escaped, according to charging documents.

The victim agreed to go to 21-year-old Zachary Kent Mills' apartment complex on December 24 after meeting him over the dating app Bumble, according to the criminal complaint. Mills picked up the victim from her home and drove her to his apartment, where she told law enforcement he immediately tried to have sex with her. When she denied his sexual advances, Mills started to physically assault her and would not let her leave the apartment, the complaint states.

