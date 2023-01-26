With vast stretches of desert that give way to towering, snow-capped mountains or the waters of the Pacific Ocean, California's landscape has always been alluring. But it is this very climate -- where dry summers and wet winters provide the perfect conditions for tourism and agriculture -- that's also the state's vulnerability.

Everything could be dried out one year, then completely drenched the next. For years, historically dry conditions have pushed the West to uncharted territory, triggering never-before-seen water shortages. Then at the end of December and into the early weeks of January, an onslaught of rain and snow finally came, significantly reducing the severity of the drought.

Tags