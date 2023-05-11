Very large things often have small beginnings. That certainly was true for brontotheres, the enormous, rhino-like herbivorous mammals that lumbered across North America and Asia during the Eocene Epoch. Brontotheres started out as dog-size animals, but then most species evolved to become nearly as large as elephants, and they did so relatively quickly because smaller species were outcompeted into extinction, researchers recently discovered.

In fact, brontotheres likely hadn't reached the limits of how big they could get. They might have produced species that were even more massive, had they not all gone extinct due to environmental changes, scientists reported Thursday in the journal Science.

Recommended for you

Mindy Weisberger is a science writer and media producer whose work has appeared in Live Science, Scientific American and How It Works magazine.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags