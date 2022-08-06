election deniers.jpg

Across the country, Republicans who say the 2020 election was rigged are vying to be elected secretary of state, a position that would grant them immense control over their states’ election systems.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

PHOENIX -- Mark Finchem, an Arizona state representative who has said he would not have certified the 2020 election, won the Republican primary for secretary of state on Tuesday, making him the latest election denier to move closer to controlling his state’s election system.

