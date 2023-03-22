Tucked into a small art studio at a California university, Sea Krob took their 3-year-old and 7-year-old to graduate school with them because they didn't have a daycare option this week.

They are one of the parents of the half-million students who are out of school for three days because of the Los Angeles Unified School District school worker strike.

Recommended for you

CNN's Conor Powell and Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.

Tags