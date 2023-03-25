Many lovers of spiders profess a lifelong fascination with all things creepy crawly. Heather Bruen's affinity for spiders was borne out of necessity.

At first she couldn't stand them -- their creepy eight-legged walk-and-stalk, that haunting gaze and garish, hairy body. But living in Florida, where the regal jumping spider is native and abundant, she had no choice but to tolerate their presence.

