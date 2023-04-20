When its helicopter gunships and fighter jets rained fire and bombs on a village celebration last Tuesday, Myanmar's military junta insisted it was targeting "terrorists."

But among those killed that day -- in what was the deadliest attack by junta forces on civilians since it seized power two years ago -- were dozens of women and children, the youngest just six months old.

Recommended for you

CNN's Teele Rebane contributed reporting. Naw Kler Soe and Fon contributed from Thailand.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags