Criminal charges are expected to be formally filed by the end of the month against Alec Baldwin in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson on the "Rust" movie set in New Mexico.

But, just one day after prosecutors announced they will charge the actor and the film's armorer with involuntary manslaughter, some legal experts already are questioning the strength of the case.

