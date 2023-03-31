Researchers in New York developed a virtual reality maze for mice in an attempt to demystify a question that's been plaguing neuroscientists for decades: How are long-term memories stored?

What they found surprised them. After forming in the hippocampus, a curved structure that lies deep within the brain, the mice's memories were actually rooted through what's called the anterior thalamus, an area of the brain that scientists haven't typically associated with memory processing at all.

