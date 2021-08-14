How to Help Haiti Earthquake Victims By Mayra Cuevas, CNN Aug 14, 2021 Aug 14, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning, causing widespread destruction, according to the US Geological Survey.Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.Aid organizations are assessing the damage on the ground while forecasters are also eying Tropical Storm Grace, which could bring wind and rain to Haiti on top of everything else. CNN's Impact Your World has compiled a list of organizations accepting donations so you can help those affected by the crisis in Haiti. Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 