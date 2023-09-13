How to help Libya flood victims

Medical aid arrives in Libya after a powerful storm caused severe flooding and killed thousands.

 Ayman Al-Sahili/Reuters

(CNN) — Devastating floods from Storm Daniel have left at least 5,000 people dead and around 10,000 more missing in Libya.

The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) says that more than 30,000 people have also been displaced.

0
0
0
0
0