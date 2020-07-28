Over the past several months COVID-19 has redefined what is considered “normal,” including how we travel, commute and generally get from here to there. People feel safer riding in their personal vehicles over ride sharing and public transportation. In fact, Uber has reported doing fewer than 70 percent of its trips and the top transit systems in the U.S. have seen 70 to 90 percent ridership losses. With that in mind, now it is more important than ever to take care of your car. Especially as many of us opt to hit the road for summer vacations over flying.
Temperatures are nearing triple digits, and summer weather can wreak havoc on your vehicle if it goes unchecked. These car care tips will help you make sure your car stays on the road and out of the shop.
Replace Your Wiper Blades – Summertime can bring big thunderstorms and buckets of water beating against your windshield. Making matters worse, winter driving conditions – ice, snow, salt, and extreme cold – may have done a number on your wiper blades. Test out your blades at the beginning of summer and again before a big trip. On average, wiper blades should be replaced every 6 to 12 months, or as soon as visibility is noticeably reduced.
Battery Clean Up – Most don’t associate the summertime with battery issues; however, heat can have more of a negative impact on your car’s battery than freezing temperatures. In fact, heat and vibration are a battery’s worst enemies, leading to internal breakdown and eventual failure. While you can’t do much about the heat, you can make sure your battery is securely mounted to minimize vibration. Another potential problem is faster evaporation of battery fluid, which leads to corrosion on terminals and connections. Clean any corrosive buildup from battery terminals and cable clamps, and ensure the clamps are tight enough that they will not move.
Shade Your Engine – Just like a tall tree in the summer sun, cooling systems protect engines from overheating. The systems should be flushed periodically, as recommended by the vehicle manufacturer. Between flushes, make sure the coolant is filled to the proper level by checking the overflow reservoir.
Check Tire Pressure Regularly – Driving on underinflated tires can cause tires to overheat and increase the likelihood of a blowout, especially when road temperatures are extremely high. Check your car’s tire pressures (including the spare) at least once a month, because tires typically lose about one pound of pressure per month through normal seepage.
Watch Fluid Levels – Most engine fluids lubricate and serve as coolants by helping carry heat away from critical components. When fluid levels are low, the cooling effect is reduced, which increases the possibility of overheating. Periodically check all vehicle fluids, including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid, to ensure they are at appropriate levels. If any fluids need to be topped off, be sure to use the type of fluid specified in the owner’s manual.
Prepare for the Unexpected – Even with preventive maintenance, summer breakdowns can still occur. All drivers should have a well-stocked emergency kit in their cars. The kit should include water, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, road flares or an emergency beacon, basic hand tools and a first aid kit.
Carvana, which recently brought its online car buying platform to Albany, works hard to not only provide their customers with access to reliable and affordable vehicles, but to make sure that those vehicles will hold up if cared for properly. An understanding of how your car works and what to expect in summer weather will ensure nothing gets in the way of your drive. Keep these tips handy while planning the rest of the summer ahead.
