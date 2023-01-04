ALBANY -- Well, now that 2022 is in the books, we can focus on the year ahead. However, December 2022 certainly was filled with some highs and lows. It was great celebrating my birthday and the Christmas season with various parties, but I can’t forget about the first anniversary of my mother’s death the day after Christmas, and the hard freeze we endured.

My family and network of friends helped me through the anniversary but as for my plants and shrubs, the outcome was slightly different. So now, how will our plants recover from multiple days of hard freezing temperatures, or can they? That is the question that many are asking, including myself.

