How to watch the July meteor showers peaking this week

Pictured is a past Delta Aquariids meteor shower occurring around 2 a.m. over Mount St. Helens in Washington State.

 Diana Robinson Photography/Moment RF/Getty Images

Over these last few days of July, two meteor showers will light up the night sky.

The first, the Delta Aquariids meteor shower, is predicted to peak around 6 a.m. ET (10 a.m. UTC) Friday, according to EarthSky. Its radiant -- the point from which meteor paths appear to come from -- rises in midevening, is highest around 2 a.m. local time and is low in the sky by dawn.

